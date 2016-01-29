Streaming Live
Protests impacting traffic in and out of Mexico
Protesters in Mexico have impacted traffic and operations at the…
Crews battle westside motel fire
Trump was the talk of the Golden Globes
Meryl Streep wasn't the only one who criticized Trump during the show.
Starbucks ends unsuccessful alcohol pilot
Starbucks is issuing a last call for alcohol at some of its stores.
4 tax changes for 2017
Bangladesh's 'Tree man' has his hands back
Trump's son-in-law named senior advisor
Kerry apologizes for LGBT job discrimination
'Weekend warrior' exercise might be enough
Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter arrested
An assistant coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers faces aggravated assault and other charges after an altercation at a local bar Sunday night.
17th ranked Wildcats set to take on Colorado
The 17th ranked Arizona Wildcats are set to take on the Colorado Buffaloes at the McKale Center on Saturday night.
No. 17 Arizona wears down Utah for 66-56 win
Dusan Ristic scored 18 points, Lauri Markkanen added 11 and No. 17 Arizona wore down Utah for a 66-56 victory…