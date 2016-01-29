Connect
US military used an old video to support raid
The video was supposed to show off captured intelligence.
Auto-injector to reverse overdose costs $4,500
Fast-food places offering Valentine's Day deals
Buzzfeed sued over Trump dossier
ATF sending more agents to Chicago
McDonald's expands Shamrock Shake offerings
Judge halts Trump's travel ban nationwide
Taking in hockey is what the doctor ordered
It was super hero night at the roadrunners game. And two particular faces in the stands, were exactly that.
Where to save on Super Bowl Sunday
Where you'll get the most bang for your buck on Super Bowl Sunday.
Contract extension approved for Coach Miller
Coach Sean Miller has agreed to a contract extension through the year 2022.