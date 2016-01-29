Rancher and Sheriff react to Trump border plan
With the President calling for better border walls and more border patrol, what do the people who live and work on…
Smoke shop shut down after spice found in raid
Connect
68 °
ClearView weather
Giuliani says he helped craft Trump's travel ban
The former New York City mayor says he helped craft the president's executive order…
Starbucks pledges to hire 10,000 refugees
Starbucks says it plans to hire 10,000 refugees over five years in the 75 countries where…
How travel ban affects green card holders
Trump defends executive order on immigration
Gallery: Protests erupt at airports nationwide
Photos: Nationwide protests over immigration ban
Myanmar government adviser shot dead at airport
Federer tops Nadal in 5-set grand slam final
Roger Federer beat Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open Men's Final, winning his 18th grand slam.
Serena Williams tops Venus, wins Australian Open
Adding to her pile of new achievements after the win, she even got some sweet shoes from Michael Jordan.
Serena Williams beats sister, breaks record
Is Serena Williams the greatest tennis player ever? She won her 23rd Grand Slam title Saturday, passing Steffi Graf.