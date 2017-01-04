Tucsonan convicted in mortgage fraud scheme
Tucsonan Michael Quiroz was found guilty in a mortgage fraud scheme Jan. 27.
Cienega HS lifts lockdown
President Trump faces dozens of lawsuits
Trump had been named in 42 suits during his first 11 days in office, according to CNN.
Trump administration condemns Iran actions
Trump's national security adviser said Iran's actions place American lives at risk,…
Trump must pay ex-Jupiter golf members $6M
2 GOP Senators say they won't confirm DeVos
Groundhog not only animal forecasting weather
Despite initial cold blast, February looks warm
Beyoncé announces twin pregnancy on Instagram
Tom Brady calls the last year 'challenging'
Even though he's back in another Super Bowl, this probably hasn't been the easiest season for Tom Brady.
Houston bracing for SB Sunday protests
Houston city officials are bracing not only for thousands of visitors for the Super Bowl, but for anti-Donald Trump protests.
GNC says ad banned from Super Bowl
The NFL Players Association might have pushed to scrap the commercial.